King’s Lynn motorcycle racer dies following crash in race

Lynn motorcycle racer Mark Fincham has died following a crash in a race at Thruxton today. He was 37.

The former Royal Marine, who had part of his leg amputated following a road crash 10 years ago, was competing in a Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race at the Hampshire circuit when the incident happened.

His True Heroes Racing team-mate Jim Walker, who was also involved in the crash, was unhurt.

A joint statement from the circuit’s management and Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), said: “Following a two-machine motorcycle accident during a race for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, the rider of bike number 903, Mark Fincham suffered serious injuries.

“The race was immediately stopped and the riders involved were treated immediately trackside by the BSB Medical Team before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce that Mark Fincham succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Jim Walker, number 90 was unhurt.

“MSVR and the staff at Thruxton circuit, are now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motor Cycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The championship Mr Fincham was competing in is a support series to the MCE British Superbike Championship, which MSVR operates.