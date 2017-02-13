King’s Lynn mousse thief held after missing court date

A man stole tanning mousse from a Lynn shop in a “stupid drunken act”, magistrates heard today.

Anthony Marranzini, 51, of St Faith’s Drive, Gaywood, received his 24th theft conviction when he admitted the charge last month.

But he spent the weekend in custody after he was arrested for failing to attend a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Mitigating solicitor Tim Bartlam said his client had been prevented from re-entering court at an earlier hearing because he had been drinking.

He said that, although he was told he would be notified of a new date, he was not told when that would be.

He was subsequently arrested at his home on Saturday and appeared in court in custody this morning.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said security staff working at Boots in Lynn had seen Marranzini take four boxes of tanning mousse, worth £150, on the afternoon of January 2.

The security guard followed Marranzini to a waiting car and recovered the goods.

Although Marranzini asked him not to report the matter to the police, he was interviewed by officers eight days later.

He said he had gone to the shop to collect clean needles for a friend when he took the items.

He said he had been very drunk at the time and didn’t know what he had taken. He said he was likely to have sold them.

Mr Bartnum told the bench: “He said it was a stupid thing to do. I would add for emphasis it was a stupid drunken thing to do.”

Probation officers added that Marranzini was aware he was alcohol dependant and had been “taken advantage of” on the day of the incident.

Marranzini was fined £100, plus a £30 victim surcharge, and sentenced to time already spent in custody.