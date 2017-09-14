King’s Lynn movie theatre submits plans for expansion

The Majestic cinema in Lynn has submitted a planning application to make room for an additional 220 seats for film-goers.

The cinema, on Tower Street, is seeking to build a 120-seat auditorium in a new extension and adapt the existing large main auditorium, on its ground floor, to accommodate a further 100 customers.

A planning application made to West Norfolk Council said: “These improvements to the building will also include repairs to the existing fabric to maintain the condition of the building and ensure its long term viability.

“The proposals also include adaptations to the a joining shop unit at one and two Sedgeford Lane to provide an additional entrance to the new auditorium.

“Externally the new redevelopment is proposed as a blank box extension. It is proposed that the base will be build in a brick to match the surrounding building elements with metal rainscreen cladding above.”

The planned development has been designed to be accessible for disabled people, providing level access to the new main entrance door.

The planning application continues: “The new extension and internal alterations to the existing cinema will provide the town with a modern leisure facility, ensuring the viability of the cinema economically and ensuring the fabric of this prominent building will be maintained moving forward.”