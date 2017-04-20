King’s Lynn mum prepares for a spring 10k in loving memory of Summer

Pictured above is GEAR entrant Verity Gamble with her daughter Gracie. Picture: SUBMITTED

Verity and her husband, Ashley, were devastated when their second child, Summer, was born stillborn last September.

Verity said: “We were nine months and two days into a perfect pregnancy when on September 26 I woke up and couldn’t feel any movements. We went to hospital not expecting anything like the news we were about to receive.

“They were unable to find a heartbeat. Summer was born by Caesarean section sleeping beautifully.

“She was so perfect, she looked as though she was going to open her eyes any second and prove the hospital wrong.

“Thanks to the cuddle cot at the hospital we were able to spend time with Summer and spend the night together.

“Although this was the only time we got to spend with our beautiful baby girl we were able to create everlasting memories.

“We love her as though she has been with us a lifetime and she has proven to us that there is plenty of good in the world. We believe she must have had a little mission in life and she had completed this before she was born.

“She bought out an amazing amount of love in people and we wish to carry on her love to families who find themselves in similar positions to us.

“We are so proud of the love Summer has given us and as long as we live Summer will too.”

While at the hospital Verity and Ashley were introduced to Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, a charity established by retired midwife Theresa Ann McGrath which provides keepsakes and photography for free to families who lose babies during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

Verity said: “Theresa goes beyond what you would expect from a charity and is an amazing lady.

“She has provided us with beautiful keepsakes to treasure such as handprints into glass onto ceramics, casts of hands and feet, charm keyrings, pearl button framed artwork, along with lots more.

“As well as this Theresa has been a friend to us.”

Verity and her friends Chole Veal and Joanne Taylor have signed up for GEAR to raise money for the charity.

“I was not born to be a runner and will not be breaking any records anytime soon but I will be taking part and trying my best,” said Verity.

She, Ashley and their friends are organising Summer’s Ball to be held in Lynn this September in aid of Theresa’s Tiny Treasures. Details are available at www.summersball.co.uk .

More than 2,500 runners have signed up to compete in this year’s race.

The event is organised by Run For All, part of the lasting legacy of Jane Tomlinson, CBE, who raised almost £2m for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer. Its table of events already includes successful 10ks in Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury, Leicester and Nottingham, the Leeds Half Marathon, Yorkshire Half Marathon-Sheffield and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

n Caroline Groves is running GEAR for the first time to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of John Norcutt who sadly died last year whilst on holiday in Corfu with his wife Kim.

Caroline said: “I work with Kim and decided that I wanted to do something in his memory.

“I decided that as I have recently lost a lot of weight and taken up running then this would be a fitting tribute to him. We have already reached our Just Giving target and I’m really looking forward to race day.”

n Your opportunity to join Lynn News reporter Rebekah Chilvers in one of 10 free places in this year’s GEAR is running out.

There is one space left and anyone interested should email: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk (subject line ‘GEAR entry’).