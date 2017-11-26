King’s Lynn Museum seeks trainees

Enthusiastic applicants for the teaching museum traineeship programme are being sought, including here in West Norfolk.

The award-winning programme, ran by the county’s museums service and funded by Arts Council England and the Heritage Lottery Fund, is a flagship trainee scheme aimed at broadening entry routes to the heritage sector and developing the flexible, public-facing workforce needed for the future.

Starting next April, the scheme offers eight museum traineeships across Norfolk.

These eight starter posts are offered on a 12-month fixed-term contract at a salary of £16,781.

A range of traineeships is on offer this year including three posts based in Lynn at Lynn Museum and the Town Hall.

The trainee based at Lynn Museum will spend half their week at Ancient House Museum in Thetford and the other half in Lynn.

The trainees based at the Town Hall will be working on an exciting project which will promote sustainable heritage tourism and the richness of the West Norfolk Coast.

Teaching museum manager, Sarah Gore, said: “The traditional expectation that those wanting to embark on a museums career will have an MA in Museum Studies or lots of museum volunteering experience can be a significant barrier to candidates without the time or money to undertake them.

“Neither do these traditional paths into the profession necessarily produce graduates with the skills and experience to make them ‘work ready’.

“What we aim to do with the Teaching Museum programme is recruit people on the basis of their enthusiasm for working with the public and their passion and motivation to keep learning.

“A love of museums is important, but we’re not expecting candidates to have experience in the sector or even a degree.

Applicants will need a minimum of three A-levels, or equivalent.

The deadline for return of completed applications will be Tuesday, January 2, with shortlisted candidates invited to an assessment centre at Norwich Castle in mid-February.