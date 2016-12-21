King’s Lynn N&P backs local good causes

Three charities have received a share of £100,000 after being nominated by people at the Norwich & Peterborough (N&P) Building Society in Lynn.

King’s Lynn Music Society, Little Discoverers and West Norfolk Befriending have been given £100 each after the society’s Small Change Big Difference® Month campaign.

The campaign was supported by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which N&P is part of.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at the society’s branches around the UK

Michelle O’Doherty, branch manager, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.”