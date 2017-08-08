King’s Lynn named among country’s worst stations for train punctuality

Lynn’s railway station has been named as one of the worst in the country for delays in a national newspaper study.

Figures published by the Sunday Times at the weekend claimed that more than 15 per cent of trains at the station were at least 10 minutes late over a two week period.

A senior rail campaigner said the data highlighted the need for improvements.

But rail bosses say their investment programme will address the issue.

The survey looked at stations with 10 or more services arriving each day.

It said 15.3 per cent of trains were at least 10 minutes late at Lynn, making it the 10th worst station in the country.

And the list of worst performers also included nearby Watlington, which was 30th with 11.6 per cent of trains failing to arrive within 10 minutes of their scheduled time.

The paper said the figures were based on Network Rail data and showed overall punctuality across the network was far lower than claimed by the rail industry, which class trains that arrive at their destination up to five minutes behind for a local service, and 10 minutes for others as on time.

Fen Line Users Association secretary Andy Tyler said the figures were “very disappointing”, but not surprising.

He said: “It really indicates the urgency to turn things around.”

The group recently criticised Great Northern proposals for new timetables which showed most journeys from Lynn to London running slower than they do now.

They have also joined West Norfolk Council and the King’s Lynn BID group in urging the government to re-dual single track sections that were downgraded in the 1980s.

Mr Tyler said: “We need longer, faster and more frequent trains. If that can be achieved, the service would be a lot better.”

A Great Northern spokesman said yesterday: “Supporting the delivery of the Thameslink Programme, Great Northern and Thameslink will see £100 million of government funding invested in track renewal, improving signals and overhead lines, and enhancing fencing to prevent trespassers.

“This will directly improve the reliability of services on Great Northern routes and we look forward to all passengers enjoying the benefits of this investment.”

The figures were published on the eve of yesterday’s official opening of the new Cambridge North station by transport secretary Chris Grayling.