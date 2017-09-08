King’s Lynn newsagents make the news with community defibrillator appeal

A new business in Lynn is appealing for help to fundraise for a community defibrillator.

Staff at C&L Newsagents, on London Road, are asking for help to raise the £3,000 needed to purchase the equipment and install it outside of the shop.

Owner Chantelle Hampson said: “We found out that there are hardly any community defibrillators in the local area, so there is quite a big area which is not covered.

“If we could get one on our shop for the community, there would be a lot of people that would benefit from it if the worst was to happen.”

Miss Hampson said her dad Paul, who helps with the ambulance service, had to use his own personal defibrillator recently when a member of the public was ill.

She said: “Due to the quick reactions of all involved, the person was alive and talking to the ambulance crew when he left.

“This is why C&L Newsagents are fundraising to get a community defibrillator at our store.

“This would have been used today and would have helped in saving a man’s life.”

She said, without the defibrillator, it could have been a very different outcome.

Last Friday, students from the College of West Anglia were outside of the shop to help fundraise for the cause with a tombola.

Miss Hampson said they are planning further events but they would like to hear from members of the public about what they would like to see.

You can donate to the cause instore or online at: www.aeddonate.org.uk/projects/clnewsagents.

Pictured are Paul Hampson, left, and Jamie Wylie.

