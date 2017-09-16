King’s Lynn nursing home officials hit back at ‘lack of care’ claims

Officials at a nursing home in South Wootton have refuted allegations that residents at the facility are not getting the care they need.

Representatives of Lower Farm Nursing Home have hit back at claims that the home is under-staffed, and instead insisted it is a “fantastic” place.

It comes after a group of former nurses and carers, who have lodged complaints against the home with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) about safeguarding, have revealed they believe the standard of care is not what it should be, in part due to a “lack of staff”.

The group, who have asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s not about us, it’s about the people we left behind. They deserve so much more.

“We want the best for those residents.”

The former workers said they had not wanted to leave their jobs, but added that they were unhappy with the way they were being treated and felt they could not continue in the circumstances.

Lower Farm was bought by its current owners in April of this year, having previously been rated as ‘inadequate’ by CQC after an inspection in July last year.

Lower Farm director Ravi Selliah said that CQC had recently been into the home and added that the inspectorate was “happy” with it.

Mr Selliah said if they had not bought and invested in the home, he believes it might have been shut down.

“We have saved jobs and saved the home from closure. It is easy to criticise but it is a different story to put your money where your mouth is,” he added.

“This group of staff who were working here for many years are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

“They are partly responsible – they failed to make a difference.”

Mr Selliah said, although the management team had a “no nonsense” approach, he had never asked any member of staff to leave.

“We are here for the right reasons – we genuinely care. We want this home to survive. This area needs this home,” said Julie Archer-Moran, operations manager at Lower Farm.

“This is a fantastic place and it’s going to get better, but these sort of issues distract us from progressing further,” Mr Selliah added.

In response to accusations that the home is under-staffed, Mr Selliah said their ‘dependency tool’ – which relates to the pattern of support needed to sustain people in the home – showed they were actually “over-staffed” based on the 33 residents living there at the moment.

The CQC has been approached, but a response had not been received at the time of going to press.