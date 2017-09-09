King’s Lynn Oddfellows seek recruits

If your social life is in need of a shake-up, or you are ready to start adding some extra names to your contacts book, then the Oddfellows in Lynn has declared September a great time to take action and make new friends.

As part of its annual Friendship Month campaign, throughout September the local Society will be hosting special events for people to come together locally, have fun and try something new.

Alison Schultz, secretary for the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk District branch, said: “Our Friendship Month campaign is in its eighth year now.

“It is our way of reminding people just how important it is to have the support of friends around you. They really do make the good times better and the hard times easier.”

The Oddfellows’ Friendship Month events are open to everyone and include: Friendship afternoon tea on September 19 at Reffley Community Hall, PE30 3QE, 2pm, free event; or Sausage and Mash Supper on September 27 at Gaywood church rooms, PE30 4DZ 7.30pm, £6.50 per person.

You must pre book and pay via the office on 7 Lynn Road, Gaywood PE30 4PR.

“We can’t wait to welcome new faces at our afternoon tea as we know there’s nothing quite like sharing laughs and a brew in good company,” added Alison.

The Society’s members regularly meet to enjoy social events such as talks, trips out, lunches, coffee mornings and evening get-togethers.

The Oddfellows is also offering a chance to win a National Trust day out and cream tea for two adults and up to three children, plus £100 spending money in a free prize draw during September.

To enter and for full terms and conditions visit www.friendshipmonth.com

To find out more about these and other events call Alison Schultz on 01553 776030 or email alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk