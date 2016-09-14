King’s Lynn one of first 10 places to offer grieving parents use of Co-op’s cuddle cot

Lynn is to be one of the first places in the country to be given facilities for families to be given extra time to grieve for their dead baby.

Central England Co-operative Funeralcare has purchased 10 cuddle cots, devices which offer a cooling pad in a Moses basket to keep a baby’s body cool and give relatives more time to say goodbye.

The ground-breaking project will be one of the first of its kind in the funeral business and the cuddle cots will be available at 10 sites, including Lynn and Peterborough.

The cuddle cots will form part of the Rainbow Service, which offers a complimentary service for children up to and including 16 years of age.

This means that families do not have to pay for the funeral service but are also not restricted, as the service still offers the family choice and the ability to personalise for their child.

Helen Lee, from the Co-op, said: “We need to remember the journey our families have already been through before we meet them.

“They may have had the opportunity to spend time with their baby in the hospital.

“We want to give them the opportunity to further create memories with their baby when we take their little one into our care.

“By purchasing cuddle cots, we are able to offer parents more time to sit with their child, to take them home for some time before the funeral and, most importantly, to be able to cuddle their baby.

“Providing families with the choice of a cuddle cot is very important. So many of the decisions we make as a Funeralcare provider are with the families in mind and what we believe is the right thing to do.

“We are extremely proud of our Rainbow Service. We can provide complimentary support for parents who have lost a child from 16 years and under.

“Parents are able to focus their mind on their child and creating memories instead of having to worry about finances.

“The cuddle cot will now form part of this choice for families who have suffered the loss of a baby.”

The cots, which are being provided by leading global experts in the devices, are already used by some NHS trusts in the UK.

Cheryl Titherly, of stillbirth and neonatal charity Sands, said: “The care that parents receive around the time that their baby has died has a huge impact on their long-term wellbeing.

“There is also only a very short window of time that parents have to create precious memories with their baby.

“Cuddle cots are essential bereavement care equipment. They facilitate the choice for parents to take their baby home, and to spend more precious time with them both in and out of the hospital setting.

“Some parents will want to simply spend time with their baby, perhaps taking photos or parenting them.

“Others will want to introduce their baby to family and friends and create shared memories of their son or daughter.

“This is made more possible with this important equipment. They give parents more opportunities to make memories with their baby that will last a lifetime.”