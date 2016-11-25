King’s Lynn osteopath struck off for sexually inappropriate conduct

The General Osteopathic Council (GOsC), the UK regulator for osteopaths, has removed James Kemp, of Lynn, from its register.

Mr Kemp is now unable to practise as an osteopath.

A GOsC Professional Conduct Committee determined that his conduct, which involved the grooming and sexual exploitation of one patient and touching another patient which was sexually motivated, amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

A statement announcing the decision said: “Considering all the circumstances of the case, the committee was satisfied that the only means of protecting the public and maintaining public confidence in the osteopathic profession, was by removal from the register.

In deciding the sanction of removal, the Professional Conduct Committee found that the conduct and behaviour of Mr Kemp, his attitudinal deficiencies, insufficient insight and lack of remorse was fundamentally incompatible with practice as an osteopath.

“While mindful of the personal and financial impact a removal order would have upon him, it held that the need to protect the public interest, declare and uphold professional standards and maintain confidence in the profession outweighed the impact upon Mr Kemp.”

Mr Kemp’s removal from the register was effective from last Wednesday. He was previously suspended on an interim basis for 28 days, pending any appeal.

A hearing was held over a week in October.

It heard that the unacceptable professional conduct occurred with a near 15-year gap.

Patient A said that during a number of appointments at two practices in Chatteris starting in 1996 he had ‘groomed’ her by touching her in a sexual manner and kissing her on the mouth.

In September 1997 he had pursued and conducted a sexual relationship with her.

In April 201, Patient B said that she attended her first and only consultation with Mr Kemp in Lynn. He had placed his hand on her breast, which was deemed to be sexually motivated and an abuse of his professional position.

Both Patient A and B had reported Mr Kemp to the police but no action had been taken.

Patient A wrote to GOsC nearly 20 years after “recurring bad dreams” had prompted her to look up the GOsC website and found the entry for Mr Kemp saying he had a ‘good history for 23 years’.

Patient B, gave a witness statement to the police bur heard nothing more.

She had spoken to the GoSC in 2010 but letters sent to her home address in 2010 and 2011 were not answered and in October 2011, the file was closed due to the lack of response.