King’s Lynn Osteoporosis support group donates supplies to Indian orphanage

Lynn Support Group of the National Osteoporosis Society heard at their last meeting an update from Steve Russell on the progress of the Bethesda orphanage in southern India.

Steve was able to tell members that 14 new children, some as young as three, have joined the orphanage. He also talked about some building works that have taken place.

The support group was delighted to hand over items such as much needed medical supplies as well as toothbrushes, pens and stationery for him to take on his next visit in early November.