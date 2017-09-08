King’s Lynn Parkrunners are 24-hour party people

King’s Lynn Parkrun celebrated its sixth anniversary on Saturday, with some 320 runners gathering for the occasion.

To mark the milestone, parkrun also held its third 24-hour Marathon Run, which invited runners who completed the usual 5k event to continue on the track until Sunday morning.

Event director, Gary Walker, said: “Many entered into the spirit of the event running several hours each and midnight saw a large contingent.”

King’s Lynn parkrun is a free event which takes place in The Walks on Saturdays at 9am. For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk.

