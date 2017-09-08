Search

King’s Lynn Parkrunners are 24-hour party people

Parkrun celebrates 6th anniversary
Parkrun celebrates 6th anniversary

King’s Lynn Parkrun celebrated its sixth anniversary on Saturday, with some 320 runners gathering for the occasion.

To mark the milestone, parkrun also held its third 24-hour Marathon Run, which invited runners who completed the usual 5k event to continue on the track until Sunday morning.

Event director, Gary Walker, said: “Many entered into the spirit of the event running several hours each and midnight saw a large contingent.”

King’s Lynn parkrun is a free event which takes place in The Walks on Saturdays at 9am. For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk.

Picture: SUBMITTED.