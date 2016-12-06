King’s Lynn pensioner, 88, admits drink-driving charge

An 88-year-old man was found to be almost twice over the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police while visiting his wife, magistrates were told.

James Barker, of Saddlebow Road, Lynn, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court yesterday.

The bench heard police stopped him near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on the afternoon of October 30.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said Barker had braked several times for no reason before clipping the kerb.

Despite some difficulty breathing, the court was told that Barker did give a positive roadtest sample.

Later tests showed he had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Barker, who represented himself at the hearing after declining a solicitor’s services, said his wife, who was in hospital at the time, had asked to see him.

He told the bench. “I put my coat on and went straight out.

“It was a very stupid mistake I made. I didn’t realise I was that far over the limit. It’s never happened before and it won’t happen any more.”

Asked if he wanted to go on a rehabilitation course for convicted drink-drivers, he said: “It’ll be an experience.”

Magistrates imposed an 18 month driving ban and a £110 fine, plus £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.