King’s Lynn police cadets join in awareness day for Guide Dogs

Following a talk about Guide Dogs, West Norfolk Police Cadets decided to do some fundraising for the Guide Dogs For The Blind during an awareness event.

About 10 cadets, supervised Sgt Darrel Grief, undertook a blindfold walk around the town, being instructed in the guiding skills by Helen Sismore and Kerry Matthews, both from the Guide Dogs organisation.

They were joined by guide dog owners, Genene Henshaw, Gordon Stewart, Bim Eagan and Gill Southgate.

The cadets were sponsored and raised around £400 and branch members also collected £150 on the day thanks to the generosity of the public. Hazards that visually impaired people encounter were pointed out to the cadets on their walk, such as A- boards, chairs outside cafes, bicycles chained to lamp-posts, and so on. Mrs Southgate said: “I am extremely grateful to the cadets for taking part in this event and they should be proud of themselves for their willingness and positive attitude. They were a credit to themselves and their group.”

