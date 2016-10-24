King’s Lynn Polio Group members gather at Town Hall

Members from the Lynn Polio Group gathered in front of the Town Hall, which was lit in green, to commemorate Post Polio Syndrome Day.

Afterwards, the group went to Prezzos for a well-earned and warming meal.

Yesterday was World Polio Day with the illness still perceived as an old illness which went out with vaccines on sugar cubes.

But for 100,000 of people in the UK, survivors are still living with the deteriorating consequences 50, 60 and 70 years later.

The Lynn group of around 15 survivors was formed about five years ago.

The common experience was that medical professionals generally did not recognise polio or its legacy and subsequent treatment for problems was sometimes inappropriate. The British Polio Fellowship recognised the problem and has been active in raising awareness in medical circles.

Anyone interested in joining should contact welfare secretary Alan Hall at: poliokingslynn@gmail.com or call 07903539018.