King’s Lynn Poppy Appeal launches ahead of remembrance service

The Lynn and District Poppy Appeal will be launched tomorrow.

The fundraising campaign precedes the town’s annual Remembrance service, which will take place in Tower Gardens, Lynn, on Sunday, November 13.

It will be a particularly poignant event this year as it marks the 100th anniversary of two significant battles in the First World War: the Naval Battle of Jutland and the battle of The Somme.

The event will start with a parade from Saturday Market Place along St James’s Street to Tower Gardens.

The parade will be led by veterans from all three armed services and any veteran wishing to be included in this should arrive at Saturday Market Place by 10.15am on the morning of the service.

Mayor David Whitby, will lead a civic procession from the Town Hall to the War Memorial where he, along with representatives from many organisations, will lay wreaths.

The Lynn Town Band will play solemn music in the Tower Gardens from 10.45am and the civic procession will leave from the Town Hall at 10.48am.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, before wreaths are laid. A service will then take place at King’s Lynn Minster, led by the Reverend Canon Christopher Ivory.