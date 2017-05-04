King’s Lynn poster discovery attracts interest

The story in the Lynn News on Tuesday about the uncovering of a 177-year-old poster during renovations has produced much interest near and far.

The poster for a property auction was found plastered to a wall behind six layers of wallcoverings at an ex-newsagents at 1 High Street.

It was found by builders Ryan Rix and Gary New of Magdalen firm RGR Developments.

The property was the printship of John Thew, who was the founder of the Lynn Advertiser (which later joined with the Lynn News) in 1841.

Julian Litten, chairman of the Friends of Hardwick Cemetery, where John Thew was buried, said: “Ryan Rix and Gary New might like to know that by far the most important recent “find” in 1 High Street is not so much the public notice printed by JD Thew but the “gothic” wallpaper to which it is pasted, as this dates from c.1816, the date of 1 High Street, and is an extremely intersting and rare example of Regency wallpaper.”

He wondered if indeed the wallcovering could be kept.

John Thew, from London, contacted the paper, to say he is conducting research to see if he was related to his relatives, who hail from the Alnwick area in the north-east.

He said: “I’m conducting a worldwide study of the surname Thew. I’d be fascinated to prove a link between the King’s Lynn Thews and my own Alnwick ancestors.”