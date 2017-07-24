King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club hosts golf day

Sandringham-based Park House Hotel for the Disabled joined up with King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club this month to organise and run a very successful charity golf day.

Eight-four golfers from West Norfolk companies as well as from Rotary Club competed in the event which took place at Lynn Golf Club.

Phil Davies, of Priory Rotary Club said that the event has raised a massive £7,000 which will be split 50/50 between Park House and Priory Rotary’s charity account which will benefit a wide range of local good causes.

One of the many features of the golf day was a beat the professional’ competition in which players were invited to attempt to drive their ball closer to a par-three flag than the pro can.

Out of 84 players, only eight were successful in beating James Waite, the golf club pro, in getting closer to the flag on

the par-three fifth hole.

The winners were team Ring Associates who are pictured with Jan von Draczek of the estate agents Fine and Country who were the primary sponsor of the event.