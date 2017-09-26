King’s Lynn Probus Club welcomes new president

The King’s Lynn Probus Club welcomed a new president at their AGM at Knight’s Hill on Wednesday last week.

The club, which is aimed at retired business people and professionals, saw Ken Lorriman take over the role from Jeff Futter.

They meet three out of four Wednesdays at The Swan Pub in South Wootton, and also hold a monthly lunch on the third Wednesday of every month with a speaker.

To find out more, contact secretary Allen Brown on 01553 849715.

Pictured are: Ken Lorriman, centre, Jeff Futter, right, and new vice president David Cousins. MLNF17PM09139