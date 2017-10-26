King’s Lynn pub closes after three arrested in drugs raid

A Lynn pub has been closed this week after a drugs raid during which three people were arrested.

The owners of the Crossways in the Friars say they have taken the action while they “consider their options” relating to the premises.

And the venue also appears to be embroiled in a legal dispute with King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

Police say they carried out a search warrant at the Crossways last Friday and found a “significant quantity” of what is believed to be cocaine.

Three people were detained on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

They were later released under investigation to allow forensic analysis to be carried out.

A spokeswoman for Hawthorn Leisure, which owns the pub, said: “There is an ongoing investigation into the operators of the pub and we are assisting the police with those enquiries.

“As landlord and premises licence holder, we have closed the pub whilst we work alongside the authorities to consider our options.”

News of the raid came after the pub was also criticised by King’s Lynn Town Football Club chairman Stephen Cleeve in his programme notes ahead of the club’s match against Bishop Stortford on Tuesday night.

He indicated that legal action was being taken in a dispute over an advertising hoarding at the Walks Stadium.