King’s Lynn publisher pledges £1m for school match-funding book scheme

A publishing company in Lynn is doing its bit to help schools in the country by pledging £1 million towards literary resources.

BookLife, based in Denney Road, is on a mission to maximise schools’ facilities, after a recent report in Parliament revealed that the institutions were under serious financial strain.

The company, which is both a publisher and seller of educational books, has introduced a match funding scheme for primary schools in the UK, so that every pound that a school spends at BookLife will be matched.

The report published by the Public Accounts Committee last month said: “Schools in England are now facing the most significant financial pressure since the mid-1990s.

“Funding per pupil is reducing in real terms. If they are to manage within the funds available, schools will have to find efficiency savings rising from £1.1 billion in 2016/17 to £3 billion (equivalent to eight per cent of the total budget) by 2019/20 because of costs which are outside their control.”

A spokeswoman for BookLife said the company wants to aid those in education where it can, and is now hoping for people to reach out to them to get involved with the match funding scheme.

She said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to help schools across the country.

“BookLife’s educational experts visit local primary schools to find out exactly what they need, but keeps finding teachers who are struggling to perform in the face of adversity.”

Since the company started its match funding scheme, a primary school in Wisbech has already doubled their literacy budget from £500 to £1,000.

The BookLife spokeswoman said: “Now they can fill their school library with the books that they so desperately need.

“BookLife’s aim is to bring entertainment and enjoyment to the youngest of readers, whilst inspiring and nurturing a positive experience of literature across all ages.”

If you would like to get involved and help to boost a primary school’s literacy resources, then you can contact the Match Funding Client Relations Team on 020 7649 9565.

The scheme ends on Friday, April 28.