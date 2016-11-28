King’s Lynn pupils bring home bronze at national competition

A team of students have placed themselves among the best in the country for media skills, after bringing home bronze at a national competition.

The three College of West Anglia (CWA) students took home the bronze medal for Video Moving Image skills at the WorldSkills competition.

This was the third year that the skills and strengths of CWA’s media students, and the support from staff, have been tested against colleges across the UK.

The WorldSkills competition, held at the Birmingham NEC from Thursday, November 17, to Monday, 21, sees students from across the nation – who have qualified in regional skills heats – compete to be the best of the best in their career area.

More than 500 young people took part in the competitions covering 61 different skills, in front of thousands of visitors.

Media students James Veal, 18, from Wisbech, Kitti Wells, 18, from Hunstanton and Callum Hefford, 17, from Spalding, secured bronze in the Video Moving Image final.

Kendal College took gold and the North East Surrey College of Technology (NESCOT) won silver.

Teams had to create a short documentary, to fulfil a brief of achieving your potential through creativity and innovation, capturing the essence of the skills show.

Independent judges assessed the work of all competitors, choosing their deserving winners, who were presented with their medals at a ceremony on the Saturday evening.

Kitti Wells said: “Being a part of WorldSkills has definitely developed my confidence. I’m looking to go on to university next year and this will really help.”

Teammate James Veal said: “I would just like to say what an amazing achievement it is to have won a medal, all the weeks of planning and late nights in the hotel room in Birmingham have paid off massively.

“I had an amazing experience throughout the whole competition and urge others to get involved in competitions like this.”

Paul Gibson, CWA’s head of faculty for media, said: “I am really proud of the achievements of our students who have been lucky enough to be involved in this national competition. To come back with a bronze medal is amazing.”