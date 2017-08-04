King’s Lynn pupils will go to the pantomime

The Whitefriars Parent-Teachers Association held a sponsored run with a pantomime fancy dress theme in order to raise funds to help send the whole school to the Corn Exchange panto in December.

They raised just short of £4,000 which was more than enough to subsidise the panto trip and every penny will be spent on the children. This year the PTA have supplied new books, a reading throne for the new reading garden, playground markings and lots of treats for the Year 6 leavers.

Throughout the year, they organise a range of fundraising events with every penny raised funding resources, opportunities and whole school projects. Pictured above is the cheque presentation to the school. Picture: SUPPLIED