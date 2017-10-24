King’s Lynn radio host pushes Road Safety Campaign in schools

Simon Rowe from KL.FM visited children from Tilney All Saints Primary School on Thursday, to remind youngsters about the importance of road safety.

Mr Rowe handed out ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ stickers as part of the radio’s Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with Adrian Flux Insurance.

They intend to give out 5,000 reflective stickers to school children to help them stay safe this autumn.

Pictured above, Simon Rowe with Lily Dickson, Lauren Boyce, Sorcha Friel, Theo Dennis, Oliver Whitby and Tommy Bocking.

Picture: SUBMITTED.