King’s Lynn radio presenter completes ‘selfie’ challenge

KL.FM breakfast show presenter Simon Rowe has completed his challenge of taking 10,000 selfies in the space of the year.

On average, Mr Rowe has taken 833 selfies every month, 192 every week, 27 a day – or roughly one every hour – over the past year.

During his quest, he broke two selfie boards and went through nine selfie sticks.

The popular radio presenter has captured snaps with the public, from everywhere at fairs to football matches at King’s Lynn Town, and many more.

Mr Rowe said: “When I was asked to do the challenge I never thought I would complete it, but it has been the most amazing experience ever.

“I’ve walked on fire for Tapping House, appeared in the Lavender Hill pantomime and done a trolley dash at Tesco’s. It has helped so many people in the community and raised so much awareness at the same time.”

The winner, as selected by the KLFM randomiser, was Blake Burkett, aged six, from Whitefriars Primary Academy.

The youngster was lucky enough to win an iPad, plus an Audi TT for the weekend, which his parents will have to enjoy.