King’s Lynn rally to call for an end to pay freeze

Campaigners are set to march through Lynn next week and call on the Government to lift the pay freeze for public sector workers.

The Britain Needs a Pay Rise rally will be held next Saturday in a bid to tell Govermment officials the pay freeze should be changed in order to:“look after those who look after us”.

Organiser, North West Norfolk Labour secretary Jo Rust said: “For years now, public sector workers have seen their pay held back by Government in the name of austerity.”

Mrs Rust said a cap, which followed a freeze, has resulted in public sector pay rising by just 4.4 per cent between 2010 and 2016, while the cost of living has risen by 22 per cent.

“This is no way to treat hardworking people who play such a vital role in looking after us and keeping our communities together – keeping us safe, healthy, educated and cared for,” she added.

“We know the magic money tree paid out for a deal with the DUP to keep them on side. Well, now the time has come to shake that tree and look after those who look after us.”

The rally will begin at 12pm at the bandstand in The Walks, where campaigners will hear from keynote speakers, before marching through the town to finish at the Tuesday Market Place.

Speakers include: Labour MEP Alex Mayer, journalist Steve Sweeney, professor John Lister and union secretaries.