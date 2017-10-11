King’s Lynn ranked sixth in top ten happiest places to live in Britain

Forget relocating to the Cotswolds or the Peak District to improve your quality of life – if you are looking for happiness, then it is closer to home than you might think.

It comes as Lynn has been ranked sixth in the top ten happiest places to live in Britain, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index was compiled using the results from more than 17,000 people who were surveyed across 159 areas in Britain.

The study asked residents how happy they are where they live and also asked them to rank 12 ‘happiness factors’.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “I like to think it’s something our council has helped with.

“In the first instance we have Festival Too and King’s Lynn Festival, and events we arrange to make Lynn feel a lot happier.”

Mrs Nockolds said there is a wealth of events, facilities and heritage buildings which attract people to the town.

“These really make people feel proud of our town and residents feel involved here,” she added.

Lynn placed sixth behind Leamington Spa, Leigh-on-Sea, Wirral, Harrogate and Tunbridge Wells.

Fans of the King’s Lynn Stars speedway team will be particularly pleased to know the town was ranked three places above Poole, the home of their rivals the Pirates.

Lynn also placed first in the East of England region, beating Norwich and Cambridge to the top spot.

There were mixed reactions to the news on social media.

On Facebook, Kayt Reed said: “As someone who relocated here very recently from Bradford, can I point out how lucky everyone is to live here. It has its down sides like anywhere but believe me, compared to Bradford this place is Utopia!”

“Lynn is a beautiful historic town and we have much to be thankful for! Of course it isn’t perfect, what place on earth is. I hate negativity about our town, be positive, things are improving all the time,” Lynda Parker said.

But Dan Cavanagh said: “Lynn... Lovely place but very cynical about how the town ranks so highly here. Most people I know want to move out of the area.”

On Twitter, Marriott’s Warehouse said: “Wonderful to hear #KingsLynn ranked sixth in the happiest places to live in the UK!”