King’s Lynn recycling centre to host waste amnesty weekend

West Norfolk residents will have the chance to get rid of their unwanted paints and chemicals during an amnesty in Lynn next month.

The event will take place at the Saddlebow recycling centre over the weekend of September 16 and 17, as part of the annual county-wide amnesty organised by Norfolk County Council.

Wood preservatives, insecticides, weed killers, paint, thinners, varnishes and special cleaning products are among the materials that will be accepted, free of charge, during the weekend.

The initiative is intended to help residents safely dispose of materials that should only be treated through specialist methods.

But items such as gas canisters, fireworks, asbestors or commercial waste will not be accepted.

The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm on both of the amnesty days and residents are being encouraged to go along later in the day if they can, in order to avoid queues.

A similar session is also scheduled for the Hempton recycling centre, near Fakenham on September 30 and October 1, also between 9am and 5pm each day. Five other amnesty weekends will take place at centres across Norfolk during September and October.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the county council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Many people may be able to save themselves a journey as left over paint can be dried out and put in your household rubbish bin.

“To help speed along the drying out process a top tip is to add sawdust or cat litter to the paint pot.

“We’d always urge people to try to only buy what they need and use up what’s left over but know that’s not always possible so people can just drop the dried up paint in the waste bin at home.”

Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/hazardouswaste for more details.