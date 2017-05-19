King’s Lynn residents take lorry action plea to County Hall

Campaigners demanding tougher restrictions on lorries using a busy Lynn road say their plea is attracting widespread public support in the area.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for action on the B1144, which is due to be presented to Norfolk County Council next week.

And organisers claim residents in neighbouring areas are also getting behind the cause.

Simon Vallance, co-ordinator of the B1144 Action Group, said residents in the Loke Road and Gaywood Road areas have joined those in Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road, Tennyson Road and Tennyson Avenue in signing the petition, because trucks were using their roads after going along the B1144.

He said: “This is the community saying this isn’t good enough and we want something done about it.”

The petition is demanding the implementation of a 7.5 tonne weight restriction on the B1144, which would prevent large lorries from using the road.

Residents say their lives have been blighted for decades by heavy lorries, which they claim have damaged their homes, as well as motorists breaking the 30 mile per hour speed limit.

Although a similar weight limit was introduced in Loke Road last year, Mr Vallance said residents felt it had not solved the problem.

He said: “We’re not asking for £1 million. All we’re asking for is a few signs and it to be properly enforced.”

It is expected that around 400 people will have signed the petition by the time it is handed over at County Hall in Norwich on Monday. Around 300 have signed so far.

And Mr Vallance suggested supporters were prepared to take some form of direct action, such as protesting at the county council’s headquarters if the demand for action was not met.

He said: “There are routes that can take these lorries. They don’t need to come down here.”

Local county councillor Alexandra Kemp has also backed the calls for action.

She said: “The route hierarchy must be changed so HGVs use the bypass as they should.

“It is time that county policy put residents and their quality of life first.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said yesterday: “We are aware of the petition and we are currently looking into the issues raised by residents.”