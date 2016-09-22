King’s Lynn restaurant named as one of the best in the world

A restaurant in Lynn has been named as one of the best in the world by a luxury travel magazine.

Market Bistro, on the Saturday Market Place, has been singled out by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the greatest of more than 200 eateries around the globe.

Lucy Golding, who owns the restaurant with husband Richard, said: “We are absolutely blown away by it, it was completely out of the blue. We are just so thrilled and proud of our team.

“I’m not usually speechless, but this is extremely special. Condé Nast is one of the most famous travel magazines, and the person who wrote the review writes for Vogue, it’s crazy.”

The New York-based magazine listed the bistro as one of the top 14 places to eat in England – the other 13 of which are all in London.

Lucy added that she hopes this will bring lots more people to Lynn, and said: “We just love King’s Lynn and we want more people to come and see how lovely it is.”

Food and travel expert Kate Sekules reviewed Market Bistro for the magazine and said: “This place is a revelation — unpretentiously locavore-ish, welcoming, and personal. The house-made breads are brilliant.”

The article was published on Tuesday, September 20 and can be found here: www.cntraveler.com/story/best-restaurants-world