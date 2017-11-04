King’s Lynn restaurants sign up for Foodbank fundraiser

Two of Lynn’s most popular eateries have given their backing to a fundraising campaign in support of the King’s Lynn Foodbank.

The charity is holding a Big Supper Week later this month to help support its work to feed thousands of people in need around the area.

And two town restaurants have now pledged their support by hosting events during the week, which runs from November 20 to 26.

The Market Bistro, on Saturday Market Place, will prepare a special four-course tasting menu in aid of the service using thrifty, home-grown and foraged ingredients for a dinner on Tuesday, November 21.

Then, on Sunday, November 26, the Bank House will be hosting a fundraising brunch, which is being sponsored by Cooke’s Butchers of Wisbech and Barsby’s Fresh Produce between 8am and 1pm.

The Foodbank says it is expecting to feed more than 4,000 people this year, up around a fifth on the 2016 total.

Trustee Andy King said: “We’re running on roughly the same budget and structure that we were three years ago, but we’re feeding more and more people.

“We want to go beyond providing emergency help for those in crisis: to educate, to support and to advocate for them.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Market Bistro, The Bank House and the community as a whole. I’m personally really excited about the week.”

“We’ve got people running fancy dinner parties, people cooking batches of jacket potatoes and chilli.

“It doesn’t really matter what people cook as long as they have fun and raise money. We’d love more individuals and businesses to get involved.”

Places for either event should be booked by phoning Market Bistro on 01553 771483 or the Bank House on 01553 660492.

Anyone else interested in hosting an event during Big Supper Week should email andy@kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk for a starter pack.