King’s Lynn revisits the 1940s

There was a real blast from the past as Lynn was transported back to the 1940s at the weekend.

A host of activities took place in locations around the town centre for Forties Lynn.

Scenes from the 1940's Wartime event held in King's Lynn on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.

There were tea dances, tours and displays and visitors experienced what life was like under canvas during the Second World War thanks to an army camp set up by the Royal Norfolk Regiment Living History Group.

Fashion enthusiasts were able to learn the style of the 40s, dressing up in their best 1940s clothes.

Deputy council leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “Judging by comments and photographs on Facebook and Twitter, visitors enjoyed the 1940s atmosphere in town, whether it was dancing on the Tuesday Market Place, tea dancing in the town hall, or children with their families visiting the Lynn Museum.

“The museum had 700 visitors, which is a record number for one day and the tours around the air raid shelters, which attracted 3,000 people, were extremely popular, with a queue of at least 60 people waiting all day.

Scenes from the 1940's Wartime event held in King's Lynn on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.

“The Eddie Seales Big Band put on a superb show, and we received lots of positive feedback. We also had a five per cent increase in visitors attending, compared to last year, despite the weather forecast predicting rain all day.”

Scenes from the 1940's Wartime event held in King's Lynn on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.

Scenes from the 1940's Wartime event held in King's Lynn on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.