King’s Lynn Riverfront plan a ‘nightmare’

A county councillor has written to the consultants taking soundings on the redevelopment of the Riverfront in Lynn demanding a meeting.

Alex Kemp, member for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, labelled the plans unveiled so far a “nightmare”.

She said that any thought of opening up the bus-only road through Harding’s Pits to all traffic would “in the worst case scenario, place a whopping 900 car movements, twice day along Hardings Way”.

She said: “This will lead to congestion-max in King’s Lynn South and an end to the cherished peace and quiet of the doorstep green.

“Housing on Harding’s Pits will make new homeowners the most vulnerable residents in Lynn to flood risk and storm surges.”

The letter, to Niall McNevin, senior consultant with UrbanDelivery, who are undertaking the consultation on behalf of West Norfolk Council, said: “It is not feasible to build three to five storeys of a solid masonry construction on the marshy river delta that is Lynn.

“The height of the Boal Quay development on the waterfront would define and change the historic setting of Lynn, a medieval Hansa town, and would affect the view from across the river.

“If you had modelled the impact of the noise and pollution on the peace, quietude and fresh air of the doorstep green – and I put it to you that you did not dare to do this in advance of the consultation – you would have ruled out opening up Harding’s Way as a non-starter.

“Many of my constituents, the Hardings Pits Association, and parents and governors of Whitefriars are completely opposed to the idea.

“Residents in the high-density urban area of South Lynn need the open space of Harding’s Pits for well-being and recreation.

“Since Hardings Way was designed and funded as a bus lane, conversion to an all-vehicle route is outside the agreement of the original plan.

“It is against the terms of the borough’s 25-year covenant to build on Hardings Pits and would be a breach of trust between local government and residents, so the plan for 20 of 50 houses on the northern part of Hardings Pits is plainly wrong.”

Ms Kemp said that not only would the plans for car parking on the Nar Ouse loop eat further into the town’s “green lung” but that building along the line of the South Quay, on Boal Quay and Hardings Pits will place new homes at risk of flooding.

She said: “The Government is unlikely to provide funding for flood rescue service for 2017 so the fire service may withdraw it.

“It is not right to place more pressure on statutory services by creating a risk that cannot be met.”

Ms Kemp also asked what provision had been made to consult with local fishermen on whether the active fishing fleet should be retained?