King’s Lynn riverfront plan backed despite bus lane concerns

Proposals for the regeneration of Lynn’s riverfront have cleared their latest hurdle, despite continuing opposition to the potential opening of a town bus lane.

A £350,000 funding package to finance further feasibility analysis of the project was approved at a West Norfolk Council meeting on Thursday evening.

But both South Lynn councillors used the occasion to speak out against the plan to open Hardings Way up to all traffic as part of the council’s preferred option for the scheme.

Labour’s Gary McGuinness said that, while he wanted to see the waterfront enhanced, he could not support the proposals in their present form.

He also criticised reports that he argued were difficult for both councillors and members of the public to follow.

Independent councillor Charles Joyce added: “It’s a well used place for children and it is, at present, safe.

“I understand why the council would wish it to move forward but, as a rep of South Lynn, it’s not something I can condone.”

Their comments followed criticism last week from the chairman of the King’s Lynn Civic Society, Alison Gifford, who suggested the public may have been “misled” into supporting the option that contained a fully open Hardings Way during a public consultation on the issue.

She also called for the town to take a lead in promoting greater use of more sustainable forms of transport.

But council leader Brian Long said the proposals were intended to “set the scene” for what they hope to do in the area in the future.

He also insisted there would be continuing consultation as the scheme progresses, as there had been with the ongoing development around Lynnsport and Marsh Lane.

He said: “I appreciate that with any major development there will be concerns about how the area will be after the work is done.

“Those concerns will be listened to and we will try to engineer the safest and best solution for the people of West Norfolk.”