King’s Lynn road closures announced for 10k run

More than 2,500 runners are getting ready to pull on their trainers on Sunday’s big race through the town.

The sell-out event is expected to generate a huge cash boost for a host of good causes.

Run For All, the race organisers, are now advising of a number of road closures necessary to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The Mini GEAR starts at 10am and the 10k starts at 10.45am. A number of roads will be closed between 9am and 1pm.

A number of town centre roads will be affected along with London Road and Wisbech Road, while Tuesday Market Place will be closed between 4am and 4pm.

Emergency vehicle access will be retained throughout the event.

Other areas will have parking suspended for a short period.

Full details of all closures are available at: www.runforall.com/media/209523/2017-gear-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

Tristan Batley-Kyle, course director at Run For All, said: “We are very much looking forward to staging our first event in King’s Lynn.

“Unfortunately with a run of this scale some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will work very hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”