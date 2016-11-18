King’s Lynn Rotarian help Nic get a dream job

Annually the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn sponsors one or more young person to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at Graffham Water Centre in Cambridgeshire.

This programme aims to provide training experience for youth and potential leaders. Nic Horthsall, 19, returned that RYLA had given him the power to turn his life around after speaking with exceptional confidence and authority. Indeed, at the end of the course Nic was asked if he would like to become part of the team running the courses at the centre and Nic gladly accepted. He is pictured above being presented with a RYLA Certificate by Rotary president Michael Pellizzaro. Photo: Submitted.