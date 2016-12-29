King’s Lynn Rotarians in the party spirit

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn continued their support of The Young Carers by organising a Christmas party.

This year’s event was held at West Norfolk Lynn Rugby Club where around 50 youngsters from both the Lynn Young Carers and West Norfolk Young Carers groups met up for a tea party and entertainment provided by Razz the Clown.

The event this year was honoured by the presence of borough mayor and mayoress David and Linda Whitby who mingled and chatted with both the volunteer helpers, the children and Rotarians.