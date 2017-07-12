King’s Lynn Rotarians lead round-Norfolk cycling fundraiser

A team of fundraising cyclists has pedalled around Norfolk to help raise funds to install new defibrilators around Lynn.

Three members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn were among the six to complete the 223 mile route around the county boundary.

The team has so far raised around £1,000 and donations can be made online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kldefib until July 25.

Pictured above, from left, are riders Harry Wales, Andrew Wales, Rotary club members Jason Gollaglee, Andy Holford, who organised the challenge, and Keith Boyce, plus Jamie Stevens.