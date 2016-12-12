Search

King’s Lynn Rotarians visit Lisbon

Photograph taken at a meeting of the Lisbon Rotary Club and depicts the exchange of Club banners between (left) Michael Pellizzaro, President of the Rotary Club of King's Lynn) and Vitor Rodrigues de Silva Pires - (President of the Rotary Club of Lisbon) . ANL-161212-130148001

Six members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn took part in the annual “scatter” – where the aim is sowing the seeds of friendship. Club president Michael Pellizzaro, ex-presidents Geoff Cheney with Steve Roberts, Derek Harvey, Ian Mason and Andy Holford took up the challenge to travel as far as possible for a visit with Rotarians abroad and return within 24 hours. The six went to Lisbon and exchanged banners with the Rotary club there. Mr Pellizzaro is pictured with Vitor Rodrigues de Silva Pires, president of the Rotary Club of Lisbon.