King’s Lynn Rotarians welcomed at RAF Marham

A group of members from the Rotary Club of Lynn together with family and friends made a visit to RAF Marham.

They were welcomed by Warrant Officer Mo Howard who gave an illustrated presentation of the history of RAF Marham and conducted a tour of the base and a visit to the museum.

The outing was organised by the Rotary Club’s social officer Bob Ward, who said that the group had greatly enjoyed the visit which was blessed by brilliant sunshine and good company.

He also said it reinforced an excellent relationship with military neighbours.