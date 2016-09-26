King’s Lynn runners make big strides for EACH

A team of dedicated runners from Associated British Ports in Lynn showed their support for local children with life-threatening conditions by taking part in this year’s Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR).

The team of John Jarvis, Simon Stafford Allen and Ashley Goodey all completed the 10km run to raise an impressive £1,510 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

John Jarvis, operations manager at ABP, said: “It’s important that we support a local charity when we fundraise so EACH seemed the ideal choice. They provide great care in our community and we are pleased to have raised this money for such a worthy cause.

“Thank you to all our customers, staff, friends and family who supported us all in our run.”

EACH cares for children and young people across East Anglia and supports their families.

Sophie Mayes, EACH Norfolk corporate fundraiser, said: “Congratulations to the whole team from ABP for completing the 10km GEAR run and for raising this fantastic amount of money. We are so grateful for their support.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Ashley Goodey, John Jarvis and Simon Stafford Allen.