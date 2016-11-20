King’s Lynn runners support NARS

King’s Lynn Community Run group (KLCR) have done it again, raising £1,010 for the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

Ran by coach Linus Marray-Woods as a non-profit self-funded jogging group, that meets every Tuesday, the members donate weekly to a fund, so that each quarter a charity can be chosen for support. Tracy Wood and Carole Locke put forward NARS. Tracy, who works at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has witnessed what the team can do. She said: “Seeing the NARS team in action through my nursing role in A&E you realise what a vital and much-needed service they provide and all on a voluntary basis too, on top of their day-night-time jobs.” Paul Strutt, NARS fundraising manager, said: “This is a great bit of news. We are a small charity and sums like this really do make a difference.” Pictured above are some of the KLCR runners. Photo: Submitted.