King’s Lynn’s bar ‘Give A Kid a Quid’ appeal

James Lock (better known as Lockie) – star of ITV’s popular reality show The Only Way Is Essexmas – is backing a Christmas children’s charity drive by Lynn late-night bar Chicago’s which is asking customers to ‘Give a Kid a Quid’.

Festive revellers at the Norfolk Street venue are being invited to donate spare change to the Echo Trust to benefit local children’s charities.

The charity was set up in 2002 by the Deltic Group, the UK’s largest operator of premium late-night bars and clubs.

Since then it has raised more than £2.5 million and supported causes ranging from children’s hospitals to charity groups.

General manager Matthew Evans said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we’re sure our customers will respond generously to our appeal.

‘Give a Kid a Quid’ is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of local young people in our community.”

The Christmas charity drive is on now and runs until Sunday 1 January 2017.

Deltic Group venues have also shown their generosity by raising £9,852 for Children In Need, which the Echo Trust will forward.