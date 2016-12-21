King’s Lynn’s bar to close for £400,000 revamp project

One of Lynn’s most popular nightspots will close next weekend for a £400,000 refurbishment programme.

Chicago’s in Norfolk Street will shut following next weekend’s New Year celebrations and re-open in the spring under a new name, Bar & Beyond.

The plans have been outlined by operator the Delvic Group, Britain’s largest operator of late night bars and clubs, this morning.

General manager Matthew Evans said: “The transformation plans are exciting. We’re looking forward to giving King’s Lynn something special.

“Chicago’s has played a big part in nights out for many local people for the past two decades and created great memories, but it’s time for it to be updated.”

The new look promises walls of graffiti art, skull imagery and modern sculptures, plus a street food menu and appearances by leading DJs and live acts.

The final event to be held at Chicago’s will be its Casino Royale-themed New Year’s Eve party next Saturday night, for which tickets are still available.

Mr Evans said: “We want to go out in a memorable way.

“Our New Year’s Eve party gives us the ideal platform to do this and we hope that people will get into the Casino Royale spirit and dress to impress.”

The plans follow the recent announcement of a £500,000 investment at the Chicagos’s premises in Norwich.

