King’s Lynn’s Callum raises hundreds for charity

A six-year-old boy from Lynn has raised hundreds for a charity cause close to his heart.

Callum Boldero decided to take part in the Race For Life to fundraise for Cancer Research UK as his family have been affected by cancer.

Callum Boldero, 6, pictured with his nan, back left, and his mum, doing the Race for Life for Cancer Research UK. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Callum raised £270 from the event held in Cambridge.

His dad Chris said: “It’s been amazing to see his sense of pride in his achievement.”

Pictured are: Callum, front, nan Dawn, left, and mum Laura. Photo: SUBMITTED.