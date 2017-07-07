King’s Lynn’s Festival Too up and running

Festival Too 2017 kicked off last weekend with two days of music and pyrotechnic spectacle as King’s Staithe Square in Lynn was thronged.

Among those playing on Saturday were the Bootleg Bee Gees, who gave an impeccable rendering of those much-loved tunes from the 70s and beyond performed by the brothers Gibb.

Crowds at the opening night of Festival Too 2017 in King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn. MLNF17JS07593

Who needed the Glastonbury Festival (where Barry played recently)?

In the evening there was a fireworks display that lit up the River Great Ouse, thrilling the hundreds of people that had waited until dark in the square.

The fireworks were let off on the West Lynn side of the river and were sponsored by Lovell.

The next day was Jazz Sunday, with music by the Springwood Big Band, Redemption and Dixie Mix.

Fireworks at opening weekend of Festival Too 2017. MLNF17JS07585

This weekend the action switches to the Tuesday Market Place.

Tonight it is Back In The Day evening, starting at 7.30pm.

Headlining are The Real Thing. The Liverpudlian-based soul act are best known for You To Me Are Everything, a No1 hit in the 1970s.

Also on today are Kenny Thomas, Pauline Henry and Highway Child.

Tomorrow KT Tunstall (Suddenly I See) headlines, supported by Killamonjambo, The Extons and The Wise Natives.

The weekend finishes with Lazy Sunday, featuring Tom Hingley and the Karpets, Mullally, Youth Killed It, Frankie Fraize, Millie Manders and the Shut Up, Cryssis, Battle of the Bands winner CJ Hatt and the East Angles Marching Band.

Festival Too is one of the largest free festivals in the country with up to 15,000 people packing the Tuesday Market Place for some of the shows.

It continues the following weekend with Space headlining on Friday night and then a great finish to the 2017 event when noughties boy band sensation Busted taking to the stage on the Saturday night.