King’s Lynn’s hospital bake-off boost

Representatives from Dong Energy have presented a cheque for £451.01 to staff on Rudham ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Staff, who are working at the Sutton Bridge site of the Race Bank Wind Farm, raised the money by selling tea and cakes. Construction manager Paul Ashworth said: “This was a real team effort and we were pleased to support the children’s ward.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made and bought the cakes.” Construction manager Paul Ashworth and Catherine Lorenz present the cheque to play assistant Jade Clement, centre