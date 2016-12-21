King’s Lynn’s hospital norovirus appeal

People with suspected Norovirus symptoms are asked to stay away from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to keep it a germ-free Christmas.

Norovirus can cause disruption as hospital bays can be out of use for up to four hours while a deep clean is undertaken to make the area safe for the next patient.

People with vomiting and diarrhoea have been presenting at A&E and there is currently one confirmed case.

The QEH is again asking people who have suffered symptoms to stay away for 72 hours along with urging visitors to report to the nurse-in-charge as they arrive on the ward and before visiting.

People are also advised to continue washing their hands in the mobile sinks when arriving and leaving the hospital.

Infection prevention and control matron Glynis Bennett is appealing for the public’s help.

She said: “We are just a few days away from Christmas and nobody wants to be ill over the festive period so I would appeal to people to take precautions.

“Norovirus is incredibly unpleasant but it is best if people stay at home rather than coming into hospital.

“Along with vomiting and diarrhoea, symptoms also include slight fever, headaches and stomach cramps.

“There is no cure and we ask people to let it pass while taking on plenty of fluids.

“The hospital has robust infection prevention and control policies but the virus is once again in the community. We are now asking people to help by staying away if they are unwell. We would also ask visitors to report to the nurse in charge before going onto the wards.”

She added: “It is also important at this time of year, with families getting together for Christmas, to ensure hands are washed before preparing and eating food.”